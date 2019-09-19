19 Sep 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Old Poblacion, Escalante City, Negros Occidental as of 18 September 2019, 4PM

SUMMARY

On 17 September 2019, an encounter transpired between New People’s Army (NPA) and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in Brgy. Old Poblacion, Escalante City, Negros Occidental which caused displacement of families and individuals in the area.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

There are 146 families or 521 persons who were affected by the armed conflict in Brgy. Old Poblacion, Escalante City, Negros Occidental (see Table 1).

