DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Mandahican, Cabanglasan, Bukidnon as of 07 August 2020, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 31 July 2020 at around 10 AM, an armed conflict transpired between alleged New People’s Army (NPA) and the Philippine Army in Sitio Mlaray and Sitio Calapacan, Brgy. Mandahican, Cabanglasan, Bukdinon which resulted to the displacement of families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO X

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 150 families or 654 persons were affected by the armed conflict in Brgy. Mandahican, Cabanglasan, Bukdinon (see Table 1).