30 Jan 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Mainit, Iligan City as of 18 January 2019, 6PM

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 18 Jan 2019 View Original
SUMMARY

On January 15, 2019 at around 7:00 in the morning, an encounter between New People’s Army (NPA) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) occurred in Purok Lower Mainit, Brgy. Mainit, Iligan City that opted the affected families to vacate the area and sought refuge to their relatives or fled to nearby places.

1. Status of Affected Families/ Persons

A total of 479 families or 2,395 persons were affected in Iligan City (see Table 1; Annex A for details).

2. Status of Displaced Families/Individuals

Inside Evacuation Center

84 families or 420 persons are currently staying in 2 evacuation centers (see Table 2)

Outside Evacuation Center

395 families or 1,975 persons are temporarily staying with relatives (see Table 3)

