DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Maguyepyep, Sallapadan, Abra as of 20 August 2019, 4PM

SUMMARY

On 15 August 2019 at around 8:45 AM, an encounter transpired between the Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (CAFGU) and the New People’s Army (NPA) at Sitio, Mongol, Barangay Maguyepyep, Sallapadan, Abra which resulted to the displacement of families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO CAR

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 247 families or 920 persons were affected by the armed conflict in Sitio Mongol, Brgy. Manguyepyep, Sallapadan, Abra (see Table 1).