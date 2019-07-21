21 Jul 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Loyal, Victoria, Oriental Mindoro as of 13 July 2019, 4PM

Published on 13 Jul 2019 View Original
SUMMARY

On 03 July 2019 at around 11:50 AM, an encounter occurred between Communist New People’s Army Terrorists (CNTs) and units of Philippine National Police (PNP) from the Oriental Mindoro Police Provincial Office in Sitio Pamuwisan, Brgy. Loyal, Victoria, Oriental Mindoro.

Source: DSWD-FO MIMAROPA

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 413 families or 1,751 persons were affected by the armed conflict in Brgy. Loyal, Victoria, Oriental Mindoro (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families/Persons

At present, 413 families or 1,751 persons are temporarily staying inside 6 evacuation centers in Victoria, Oriental Mindoro (see Table 2).

