DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Kawayan, San Fernando, Bukidnon as of 27 May 2020, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 22 May 2020 at 4PM, an armed conflict transpired between the New People’s Army and the Philippine Army in Sitio Spring, Sitio Upper Spring and Sitio New Tibugawan, Barangay Kawayan, San Fernando, Bukidnon which resulted to the displacement of families in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO X

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 198 families or 882 persons were affected by the armed conflict in Barangay Kayawan in San Fernando, Bukidnon (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 198 families or 882 persons took temporary shelter at Poblacion, Kawayan Covered Court (see Table 2).