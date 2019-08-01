DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Kalilangan, Iligan City as of 31 July 2019, 5PM

SUMMARY

On 25 July 2019 at around 7 AM, an encounter transpired between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the New People’s Army (NPA) in Brgy. Kalilangan, Iligan City which resulted to the displacement of families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO X

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 100 families or 649 persons were affected by the armed conflict in Brgy.

Kalilangan, Iligan City (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families/ Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

There are 3 families or 15 persons who are currently staying at the Barangay Hall of Brgy. Kalilangan, Iligan City (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

97 families or 634 persons are temporarily staying with their friends and/or relatives (see Table 3).

III. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱186,990.00 worth of assistance was provided by DSWD to the affected families (see Table 4).