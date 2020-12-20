DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Gregorio Pelaez, Gitagum, Misamis Oriental as of 18 December 2020, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 23 November 2020 at 10:30 AM, an armed conflict transpired between the Philippine National Police (PNP) Municipal Police Station (MPS) against an undetermined number of suspected Communist NPA-Terrorist (CNT) in Brgy. Gregorio Pelaez, Gitagum, Misamis Oriental.

Source: DSWD-FO X

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 235 families or 846 persons were affected in Brgy. Gregorio Pelaez, Gitagum, Misamis Oriental (see Table 1).