23 Aug 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Ceboleda, Laak, Compostella Valley as of 22 August 2019, 4PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 23 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (137.11 KB)

SUMMARY

On 20 August 2019, an encounter transpired between the New People’s Army and military troops in Brgy. Ceboleda, Laak, Compostella Valley which resulted to the displacement of families and individuals in the area. Source: DSWD-FO XI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 40 families or 149 persons were affected by the armed conflict in Brgy. Ceboleda, Laak, Compostella Valley (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families/ Persons

There are 40 families or 149 persons who are currently staying at 3 Evacuation Centers in Brgy. Ceboleda, Laak, Compostella Valley (see Table 2).

