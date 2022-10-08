DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Carabalan, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental as of 07 October 2022, 12PM

I. Situation Overview

On 06 October 2022 at 6:25 AM, an armed conflict incident transpired in Sitio Sig-ang, Brgy. Carabalan, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental. The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) stationed in Himamaylan City advised that the affected families and persons should stay at their respective houses until they can make a clearance to transfer them to the nearest evacuation center, if necessary.

Source: DSWD Field Office (FO) VI

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 120 families or 600 persons are affected in Brgy. Carabalan, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental (see Table 1).