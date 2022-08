I. Situation Overview

On 12 August 2022, an armed conflict transpired at Sitio Bulasot, Brgy. Buenavista, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental that caused the displacement of families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD Field Office (FO) VI

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 28 families or 86 persons are affected at Sitio Bulasot, Brgy. Buenavista, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental (see Table 1).