DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Bislig City, Surigao del Sur as of 20 April 2022, 6PM
I. Situation Overview
On 05 April 2022, an armed conflict between the alleged Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) members happened in Sitio Sanyata, Brgy. San Roque, Bislig City, Surigao Del Sur. The nearby residents living in Sitio Mamparasan were alarmed due to the insurgency.
Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) Caraga
II. Status of Affected Areas and Population
A total of 104 families or 442 persons are affected in Bislig City, Surigao Del Sur (see Table 1).