DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Balingoan, Misamis Oriental as of 02 March 2021, 6PM

On 01 March 2021 at 4PM, an ecounter ensued between the military forces and suspected rebels at Sitio Kibontod, Mantangale, Balingoan, Misamis Oriental which resulted to the displacement of the families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO X

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 60 families or 218 persons were affected in Balingoan, Misamis Oriental (see Table 1).