DSWD DROMIC Report #07 on the Taal Volcano Eruption as of 10 July 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 01 July 2021 at 3:37 PM, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has raised alert level 3 over Taal Volcano after a phreatomagmatic eruption from the main crater occurred at 3:16 PM. Communities around the Taal Lake shores were advised to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures against possible airborne ash and vog and calmly prepare for possible evacuation should unrest intensify.

Source: Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS)

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 2,744 families or 9,889 persons were affected by the Taal Volcano eruption in 66 Barangays in CALABARZON (see Table 1).