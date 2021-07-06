DSWD DROMIC Report #02 on the Taal Volcano Eruption as of 05 July 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 01 July 2021 at 3:37 PM, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has raised alert level 3 over Taal Volcano after a phreatomagmatic eruption from the main crater occurred at 3:16 PM. Communities around the Taal Lake shores were advised to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures against possible airborne ash and vog and calmly prepare for possible evacuation should unrest intensify.

Source: Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS)

II. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 1,209 families or 4,619 persons were affected by the Taal Volcano eruption in 61 Barangays in CALABARZON (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 507 families or 1,970 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 14 evacuation centers in CALABARZON (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 679 families or 2,554 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in CALABARZON (see Table 3).

c. Total Displaced Population

A total of 891 families or 3,385 persons are displaced in CALABARZON due to Taal Volcano eruption (see Table 4).