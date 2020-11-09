Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #9 on Tropical Storm “Siony” as of 06 November 2020, 6PM
Attachments
Situation Overview
Issued at 05:00 pm, 06 November 2020, SEVERE TROPICAL STORM "SIONY" CONTINUES TO MOVE WEST-NORTHWESTWARD OVER THE BASHI CHANNEL SOUTH OF TAIWAN.
Track: On the forecast track, "SIONY" is forecast to move west-northwestward and pass over the sea off the southern coast of Taiwan within 12 hours. "SIONY" is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tonight. Afterwards, it will turn southwestward tomorrow morning over the sea to the southwest of Taiwan and move over the West Philippine Sea.
Intensity: "SIONY is forecast to maintain its strength in the next 12 hours, then it will significantly weaken due to increasingly unfavorable conditions associated with a surge of the northeasterlies over the West Philippine Sea. It may be downgraded to a Low Pressure Area on Sunday afternoon.
At 4:00 PM today, the center of Severe Tropical Storm "SIONY" was estimated based on all available data at 145 km West Northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (21.5 °N, 120.7 °E )
Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin