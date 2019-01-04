DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #9 on Tropical Depression “USMAN” as of 03 January 2019, 5PM

SUMMARY

Tropical Depression “USMAN” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 25 December 2018. It has made landfall in the vicinity of Borongan, Eastern Samar and has weakened into a Low Pressure Area (LPA) on 29 December 2018.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 112,331 families or 481,313 persons were affected in 725 barangays, 110 cities/municipalities, and 14 provinces in Regions V, VIII, CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA (see Table 1; Annex A for details).