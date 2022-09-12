DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #81 on the Kanlaon Volcano Seismic Activity as of 12 September 2022, 6AM

I. Brief Background on Kanlaon Volcano

● A stratovolcano (conical volcano built-up by many layers of hardened lava and tephra).

● Mount Kanlaon also known as Kanlaon Volcano covers 24,557.60 hectares of land area with rainforests and verdant vegetation cutting through the political boundaries of Cities of Bago, La Carlota, San Carlos, and Canlaon, and the towns of Murcia and La Castellana within the park and having 169 hectares as Buffer Zone. Mt. Kanlaon is a complex and active volcano surrounded by several craters and volcanic peaks. Volcanic features in the area include the cinder cone of the active center and craters at the summit. It is underlain by tropical volcanic materials composed of sheeted lava flows, lahar deposits, airfall tephra and apron pyroclastic materials.

● Its last eruption was reported on 20 December 2017 characterized by small volcanic earthquakes with moderate emissions of white steam-laden plumes that rose to 400 meters from the summit.

● Areas under the four (4)-kilometer (km) Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) are 13 barangays of Canlaon City (Lumapao, Malaiba, Masulog and Pula), La Castellana (Biaknabato, Cabagnaan, Mansalanao, and Sag-ang), La Carlota City (Ara-al and Yubo), Bago City (Ilijan and Mailum), and San Carlos City with a combined population count of 76,656. A massive eruption may directly affect a total of 528,8383 persons covering all barangays of the said one (1) municipality and four (4) cities.

II. Situation Overview

● Kanlaon Volcano is at Alert Level 1, which means that it is at low-level volcanic unrest.

● Alert Level 1 indicates slight increase in volcanic earthquake and steam/gas activity. Sporadic explosions from the summit crater or new vents. Notable increase in the temperature, acidity and volcanic gas concentrations of monitored springs and fumaroles. Slight inflation or swelling of the edifice.

● The local government units (LGUs) and the public are strongly reminded that entry into the 4-km radius PDZ is strictly prohibited due to the further possibilities of sudden and hazardous steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.

● Civil aviation authorities must also advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit as ejecta from any sudden phreatic eruption can be hazardous to aircraft.

● DOST-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned.