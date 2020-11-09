DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #8 on Tropical Storm “Siony” as of 06 November 2020, 6AM

Situation Overview

Issued at 2:00 am, 06 November 2020, "SIONY" IS ABOUT TO PASS VERY CLOSE OR OVER BATANES.

• Track: "SIONY" is forecast to make landfall or close approach in the vicinity of Batanes within the next 3 hours as it continues to move west-northwestward. It is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this afternoon or evening. It will then turn southwestward tomorrow morning over the sea to the southwest of Taiwan and move over the West Philippine Sea towards the Paracel Islands area on Sunday.

• Intensity: "SIONY" is forecast to either maintain its current strength or slightly intensify to 110 km/h within the next 24 hours. Beyond this 24-hour window, the storm is forecast to significantly weaken due to increasingly unfavorable conditions associated with a surge of the northeasterlies over the West Philippine Sea. It may be downgraded to tropical depression category on Sunday.

At 1:00 AM today, the center of Severe Tropical Storm "SIONY" was estimated based on all available data at 125 km East Northeast of Basco, Batanes (20.8 °N, 123.1 °E ).