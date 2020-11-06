DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #7 on Tropical Storm “Siony” as of as of 05 November 2020, 6PM

Track: "SIONY" will continue to move westward or west-northwestward in the next 24 hours. On the forecast track, the center of "SIONY" will likely pass over (landfall) or near (close approach) the vicinity of Batanes or Babuyan Islands tomorrow morning. After leaving the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tomorrow afternoon or evening, this tropical cyclone is forecast to turn towards the southwest on Saturday morning and accelerate over the West Philippine Sea.