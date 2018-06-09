DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #7 on the Tropical Storm “Domeng” as of 9 June 2018, 9AM

Weather Bulletin

As of 3:00 am today, the center of Tropical Storm "DOMENG" (MALIKSI) was estimated, based on all available data at 505 km East of Basco, Batanes (20.6 ºN, 126.8 ºE) with mximum sustained winds of 80 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 95 km/h. It is forecast to move North Northeast at 17 km/h. Southwest Monsoon affecting Luzon and Visayas.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Daily Weather Forecast

Predictive Analytics for Humanitarian Response

Based on the GSM and WRF data of PAGASA initialized on 07 June 2018, 8AM, the DSWD Predictive Analytics for Humanitarian Response results show 4,274,464 persons (see Figure 1) are exposed to high susceptibility of flooding and rain-induced landslide in the next 72 hours; of which, 44,918 families are poor (see Figure 2).

Status of Prepositioned Resources: Stockpile and Standby Funds

The DSWD Central Office (CO), Field Offices (FOs), and National Resource Operations Center (NROC) have stockpiles and standby funds amounting to ₱1,156,263,394.90 with breakdown as follows:

a. Standby Funds

A total of ₱207,946,798.85 standby funds in the CO and FOs. Of the said amount, ₱165,181,069.00 is the available Quick Response Fund in the CO.

b. Stockpiles

A total of 485,636 Family Food Packs (FFPs) amounting to ₱169,742,460.28 and available Food and Non-food Items (FNIs) amounting to ₱778,574,135.77.