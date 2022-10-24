DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #62 on the Mayon Volcano Seismic Activity as of 23 October 2022, 6AM

I. Brief Background on Mayon Volcano

● Mayon Volcano, called the world’s most perfect volcanic cone because of the symmetry of its shape, has a base 80 miles (130 km) in circumference and rises to 8,077 feet (2,462 meters) from the shores of Albay Gulf.

● A highly active stratovolcano with recorded historical eruptions dating back to 1616. The most recent eruptive episode began in early January 2018 that consisted of phreatic explosions, steam-and-ash plumes, lava fountaining, and pyroclastic flows (BGVN 43:04). The previous report noted small but distinct thermal anomalies, gas-and-steam plumes, and slight inflation (BGVN 44:05) that continued to occur from May into midOctober 2019.

● Between May and October 2019, white gas-and-steam plumes rose to a maximum altitude of 800 m on 17 May 2019. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported that faint summit incandescence was frequently observed at night from May-July and Sentinel-2 thermal satellite imagery showed weaker thermal anomalies in September and October; the last anomaly was identified on 12 October. Average sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions as measured by PHIVOLCS generally varied between 469-774 tons/day; the high value of the period was on 25 July 2022 with 1,171 tons/day. Small SO2 plumes were detected by the TROPOMI satellite instrument a few times during May-September 2019.

II. Situation Overview

● On 07 October 2022 at 3PM, the status of Mayon Volcano was raised from Alert Level 1 (Low-Level Unrest) to Alert Level 2 (Increasing Unrest).

● As of 22 October 2022, the Mayon Volcano Network detected two (2) volcanic earthquakes in the past 24-hour period. Moderate emission of white steam-laden plumes that rose 800 meters before drifting to the north and general west was observed. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission was last measured at an average of 260 tonnes/day on 13 October 2022. Based on ground deformation parameters from EDM, Precise Leveling, electronic tilt and continuous GPS monitoring, Mayon Volcano has been slightly inflated since 2020.

● Alert Level 2 (Increased Unrest) prevails over Mayon Volcano. The public is reminded that there is current unrest driven by shallow magmatic processes that could eventually lead to phreatic eruptions or even precede hazardous magmatic eruption. Entry into the six (6) kilometer-radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) is strictly prohibited to minimize risks from sudden explosions, rockfall and landslides. In case of ash fall events that may affect communities downwind of Mayon’s crater, people should cover their nose and mouth with damp, clean cloth, or dust mask. Civil aviation authorities must also advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit as ash from any sudden eruption can be hazardous to aircraft. DOST-PHIVOLCS maintains close monitoring of Mayon Volcano and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders.