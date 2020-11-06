DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #6 on Tropical Storm “Siony” as of as of 05 November 2020, 6PM

Situation Report

Issued at 05:00 pm, 05 November 2020, SEVERE TROPICAL STORM "SIONY" SLIGHTLY INTENSIFIES AS IT MOVES CLOSER TOWARDS LUZON STRAIT.

• Track: "SIONY" will continue to move westward or west-northwestward in the next 24 hours. On the forecast track, the center of "SIONY" will likely pass over (landfall) or near (close approach) the vicinity of Batanes or Babuyan Islands tomorrow morning. After leaving the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tomorrow afternoon or evening, this tropical cyclone is forecast to turn towards the southwest on Saturday morning and accelerate over the West Philippine Sea. • Intensity: "SIONY" is forecast to reach typhoon category with a peak intensity of 120 km/h by tomorrow morning as it passes near or over the Batanes-Babuyan Islands area. After exiting the PAR, "SIONY" will gradually weaken due to increasingly unfavorable conditions over the West Philippine Sea associated with a northeasterly surge.

At 4:00 PM today, the center of Severe Tropical Storm "SIONY" was estimated based on all available data at 340 km East of Basco, Batanes (20.2 °N, 125.2 °E )