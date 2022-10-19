DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #58 on the Mayon Volcano Seismic Activity as of 19 October 2022, 6AM

I. Brief Background on Mayon Volcano

● Mayon Volcano, called the world’s most perfect volcanic cone because of the symmetry of its shape, has a base 80 miles (130 km) in circumference and rises to 8,077 feet (2,462 meters) from the shores of Albay Gulf.

● A highly active stratovolcano with recorded historical eruptions dating back to 1616. The most recent eruptive episode began in early January 2018 that consisted of phreatic explosions, steam-and-ash plumes, lava fountaining, and pyroclastic flows (BGVN 43:04). The previous report noted small but distinct thermal anomalies, gas-and-steam plumes, and slight inflation (BGVN 44:05) that continued to occur from May into midOctober 2019.

● Between May and October 2019, white gas-and-steam plumes rose to a maximum altitude of 800 m on 17 May 2019. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported that faint summit incandescence was frequently observed at night from May-July and Sentinel-2 thermal satellite imagery showed weaker thermal anomalies in September and October; the last anomaly was identified on 12 October. Average sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions as measured by PHIVOLCS generally varied between 469-774 tons/day; the high value of the period was on 25 July 2022 with 1,171 tons/day. Small SO2 plumes were detected by the TROPOMI satellite instrument a few times during May-September 2019.

II. Situation Overview

● On 07 October 2022 at 3PM, the status of Mayon Volcano was raised from Alert Level 1 (Low-Level Unrest) to Alert Level 2 (Increasing Unrest).

● As of 18 October 2022 at 5AM, Alert Level 2 (Increased Unrest) still prevails over Mayon Volcano. There is low to moderate level of seismic activity. Increasing SO2 flux.

Faint/intermittent crater glow. Swelling of edifice may be detected. Confirmed reports of decrease in flow of wells and springs during rainy season.

● The public is reminded that entry into the six (6) kilometer-radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) is strictly prohibited to minimize risks from sudden explosions, rockfall and landslides.

● Civil aviation authorities must also advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit as ash from any sudden eruption can be hazardous to aircraft. DOST-