DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #5 on Typhoon “Rolly” as of 2 November 2020, 6AM

Situation Overview

Issued at 05:00 am, 02 November 2020, "ROLLY" CONTINUES TO WEAKENS OVER THE WEST PHILIPPINE SEA.

Track and intensity outlook:

• On the forecast track, “ROLLY” is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tomorrow morning. It is forecast to remain as a tropical storm throughout the forecast period. However, there is an increasing likelihood that “ROLLY” will weaken into a tropical depression due to increasingly unfavorable conditions.

At 4:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Storm "ROLLY" was estimated based on all available data at 100 km West Southwest of Subic Bay (14.6 °N, 119.4 °E )

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 14,807 families or 54,947 persons were affected in 547 barangays in Regions CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and CAR

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 10,613 families or 39,754 persons taking temporary shelter in 601 evacuation centers in Regions CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and CAR

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 236 families or 889 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions CALABARZON and CAR