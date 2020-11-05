Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #5 on Tropical Storm “Siony” as of as of 04 November 2020, 6PM
Situation Overview
Issued at 05:00 pm, 04 November 2020 SIONY INTENSIFIES INTO A SEVERE TROPICAL STORM WHILE MOVING SLOWLY OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA EAST OF EXTREME NORTHERN LUZON.
Track: "SIONY" is forecast to move slowly or remain almost stationary in the next 6 to 12 hours. Afterwards, the severe tropical storm will move generally westward or westnorthwestward towards the Luzon Strait and Extreme Northern Luzon. This will bring the center of "SIONY" over or very close to the Batanes and Babuyan Islands between tomorrow evening and Friday morning. As such, a landfall scenario over these localities remains likely. On the forecast track, "SIONY" will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday afternoon or evening.
Intensity: SIONY" intensified into a severe tropical storm at 2:00 PM today. It is forecast to intensify into typhoon prior to its landfall or close approach over Extreme Northern Luzon and may reach its peak intensity of 125 km/h. At 4:00 PM today, the center of Severe Tropical Storm "SIONY" was estimated based on all available data at 735 km East of Basco, Batanes (20.2 °N, 129.0 °E )
Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin