DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #5 on Tropical Storm “Siony” as of as of 04 November 2020, 6PM

Track: "SIONY" is forecast to move slowly or remain almost stationary in the next 6 to 12 hours. Afterwards, the severe tropical storm will move generally westward or westnorthwestward towards the Luzon Strait and Extreme Northern Luzon. This will bring the center of "SIONY" over or very close to the Batanes and Babuyan Islands between tomorrow evening and Friday morning. As such, a landfall scenario over these localities remains likely. On the forecast track, "SIONY" will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday afternoon or evening.