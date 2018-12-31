31 Dec 2018

DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #5 on Tropical Depression “USMAN” as of 30 December 2018, 6PM

from Government of the Philippines
Situation Overview

Tropical Depression “USMAN” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 25 December 2018. It has made landfall in the vicinity of Borongan, Eastern Samar and has weakened into a Low Pressure Area (LPA) on 29 December 2018.

Issued at 4PM today, Northeast Monsoon affecting Luzon.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Daily Weather Forecast

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 30,338 families or 128,703 persons were affected in 323 barangays, 74 cities/municipalities, and 26 provinces in Regions V, VIII, CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA (see Table 1; Annex A for details).

