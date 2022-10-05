DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #44 on the Mayon Volcano Seismic Activity as of 05 October 2022, 6AM

Mayon Volcano, called the world’s most perfect volcanic cone because of the symmetry of its shape, has a base 80 miles (130 km) in circumference and rises to 8,077 feet (2,462 meters) from the shores of Albay Gulf.

A highly active stratovolcano with recorded historical eruptions dating back to 1616. The most recent eruptive episode began in early January 2018 that consisted of phreatic explosions, steam-and-ash plumes, lava fountaining, and pyroclastic flows (BGVN 43:04). The previous report noted small but distinct thermal anomalies, gas-and-steam plumes, and slight inflation (BGVN 44:05) that continued to occur from May into mid-October 2019.

Between May and October 2019, white gas-and-steam plumes rose to a maximum altitude of 800 m on 17 May 2019. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported that faint summit incandescence was frequently observed at night from May-July and Sentinel-2 thermal satellite imagery showed weaker thermal anomalies in September and October; the last anomaly was identified on 12 October. Average sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions as measured by PHIVOLCS generally varied between 469-774 tons/day; the high value of the period was on 25 July 2022 with 1,171 tons/day. Small SO2 plumes were detected by the TROPOMI satellite instrument a few times during May-September 2019.