DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #4 on Typhoon “Rolly” as of 1 November 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

Issued at 02:00 pm, 1 November 2020, "ROLLY" FURTHER WEAKENS AND IS NOW OVER MONGPONG PASS. Violent winds and intense rainfall associated with the region of the eyewall and inner rainbands of the typhoon is prevailing or expected within the next 12 hours over the Marinduque, Laguna, the eastern portion of Batangas, and Cavite. This a particularly dangerous situation for these areas.

• Track and intensity outlook: The center of the eye of Typhoon "ROLLY" made its third landfall in the vicinity of San Narciso, Quezon (13.5°N,122.6°E) at 12:00 PM today.

• The center of this typhoon will continue to move over the Marinduque-Central Quezon this afternoon and towards Batangas-Cavite area late afternoon through evening. Between 4:00 to 7:00 PM, the center of the eye of “ROLLY” is located around 70 km south of Metro Manila. “ROLLY” is forecast to exit the mainland Luzon landmass and emerge over the West Philippine Sea tonight. During its traverse of Southern Luzon, “ROLLY” is forecast to weaken but will emerge as a typhoon over the West Philippine Sea.

• Rainfall: Today, the passage of Typhoon “ROLLY” will bring heavy to intense rains over CALABARZON, Metro Manila, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, Bataan, Bulacan, Aurora, and the eastern portions of mainland Cagayan and Isabela. Moderate to heavy rains rains will be experienced over Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of mainland Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Western Visayas and the rest of Luzon. Flooding (including flash floods), rain-induced landslides, and sediment-laden streamflows (i.e. lahar) may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards. PAGASA Regional Services Divisions may issue local thunderstorm/rainfall advisories and heavy rainfall warnings as appropriate.

• Strong winds: Very destructive to devastating typhoon-force winds will be experienced in areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) #4, destructive typhoon-force winds in areas under TCWS #3, damaging gale- to storm-force winds in areas under TCWS #2, and strong breeze to near gale conditions in areas under TCWS #1. Potential impacts of the wind conditions to structures and vegetation under each wind signal are detailed in the TCWS section of this bulletin. Elsewhere, strong breeze to near gale conditions due to the northeasterlies will be experienced over the rest of Northern Luzon that are not under TCWS #1.

• Storm surge: In the next 24 hours, there is a high risk of storm surge of up to 3.0 m over the northern coastal areas of Quezon including Polillo Islands, coastal areas of Metro Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, the southeastern coastal area of Batangas (facing Tayabas Bay), and most of the southern coastal areas of Quezon; up to 2.0 m over the coastal areas of Marinduque, Lubang Island, Albay, Masbate (including Ticao and Burias Islands), the northern coastal area of Mindoro Provinces, and the remaining coastal areas of Quezon, and Batangas. Moreover, there is also a moderate to high risk of seiche or storm surge over the coastal areas surrounding Laguna de Bay and Taal Lake. These storm surges, which may be accompanied by swells and breaking waves reaching the coast can cause life-threatening and damaging coastal inundation.

• Today, rough to phenomenal seas (2.5 to 16.0 m) will be experienced over the seaboard of areas where TCWS is in effect and rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 5.0 m) over the remaining seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas (that are not under TCWS) and Caraga. Sea travel is risky for all types of seacrafts over these waters, especially those under TCWS.

• Moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 2.5 m) will be experienced over remaining seaboards of the country. Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions.

• Strength Maximum sustained winds of 175 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 240 km/h.

• Movement Moving Westward at 25 km/h.

At 1:00 PM today, center of the eye of Typhoon "ROLLY" was located based on all available data at over the coastal waters of Mulanay, Quezon (13.5°N, 122.4°E) with Strength Maximum sustained winds of 175 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 240 km/h. It is moving Westward at 25 km/h.