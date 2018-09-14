DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #4 on Typhoon “OMPONG” [I.N. MANGKHUT] as of 14 September 2018, 2pm

Situation Overview

Issued At 11:00 AM today, Typhoon "OMPONG" maintains its strength as it continues to threaten the Isabela-Cagayan area.

• Occasional rains and gusty winds will be experienced over areas under TCWS #1.

• Stormy weather is expected over areas under TCWS#2 and TCWS#3.

• TY "OMPONG" is expected to make landfall in Cagayan-Isabela area tomorrow early morning (Saturday, 15 September).

• The Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) enhanced by the typhoon will bring moderate to occasionally heavy rains over Visayas, while scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains over Palawan, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao and Caraga. Residents in these areas, especially those living near river channels, in low-lying areas and in mountainous areas, are advised to take appropriate actions against possible flooding and landslides, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and to continue monitoring for updates.

• The storm surge prone areas of Cagayan and Isabela may expect up to 6 meters of surge.

• Fisherfolks and those with small seacrafts are advised not to venture out over the seaboards of areas with TCWS and the eastern seaboards of Visayas and of Mindanao.