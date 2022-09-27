DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #4 on Typhoon “Karding” as of 25 September 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 25 September 2022 at 5 PM, THE EYEWALL OF “KARDING” IS NOW AFFECTING THE POLILLO ISLANDS

Heavy Rainfall:

● This afternoon through tomorrow early morning: Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Aurora, Rizal, and the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Benguet, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Pangasinan, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, the central portion of Quezon, Occidental Mindoro and Camarines Norte. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and the rest of CALABARZON and Bicol Region.

● Tomorrow early morning through early afternoon: Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, and Bulacan. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Cavite, Occidental Mindoro, and the rest of Central Luzon. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Oriental Mindoro, and the rest of CALABARZON.

● Under these conditions, widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides are expected, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall.

● Due to the Southwest Monsoon, occasional to monsoon rains over Palawan, Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula. For more information, refer to the 24-Hour Public Weather Forecast issued at 4:00 PM today and Weather Advisory #1 for Southwest Monsoon issued at 1:30 PM today.

Severe Winds

● During the passage of KARDING, areas under Wind Signal No. 4 and No.5 will experience winds peaking at typhoon-force strength, while winds may reach storm-force in strength within any of the areas where Wind Signal No. 3 is hoisted. Gale-force conditions are likely any of the areas where Wind Signal no.2 is hoisted, while strong winds (strong breeze to near gale strength) will be experienced within any of the areas where Wind Signal No. 1 is currently in effect.

Coastal Inundation

● There is a high to very high risk of storm surge more than 3.0 m in height in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of northern Quezon including Polillo Islands and Aurora. In addition, a moderate to high risk of storm surge is also possible over Camarines Norte, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bulacan, the northern portion of Metro Manila, the southern portion of La Union, and the rest of Quezon. The combined effects of storm surge and high waves breaking along the coast may cause life-threatening and damaging inundation or flooding. For more information, refer to Storm Surge Warning #2 issued at 11:00 AM today.

Hazards Affecting Coastal Waters

● Under the influence of KARDING, a marine gale warning remains in effect over the seaboards of Luzon. For more information, refer to Gale Warning #5 issued at 5:00 PM today.

Track and Intensity Outlook

● Super Typhoon KARDING is forecast to track generally westward in the next 6 to 12 hours, then west northwestward for the remainder of the day. On the forecast track, KARDING will likely make landfall in the vicinity of the northern portion of Quezon tonight. The possibility of landfall or close approach in the vicinity of Polillo Islands is not ruled out.

● For the remainder of this evening post-landfall through tomorrow early morning, KARDING will traverse the landmass of Central Luzon and emerge over the West Philippine Sea via the coastal waters of Zambales or Pangasinan. The typhoon will then continue tracking generally westward over the West Philippine Sea for the remainder of the forecast period.

● KARDING is forecast maintain its strength prior to its landfall. Frictional effects during landfall and traverse of the Luzon landmass will weaken KARDING throughout the evening through tomorrow early morning, although it is highly likely that this tropical cyclone will remain a typhoon while crossing the landmass. The center of the eye of Super Typhoon KARDING was estimated based on all available data including those from Daet and Baler Doppler Weather Radars over the coastal waters of Burdeos, Polillo Islands, Quezon (15.0°N, 122.1°E)

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin