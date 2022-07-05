DSWD-DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #4 on the Kanlaon Volcano Seismic Activity as of 05 July 2022, 6AM

I. Brief Background on Kanlaon Volcano

Areas under the four (4)-kilometer permanent danger zones are thirteen (13) barangays of Canlaon City (Lumapao, Malaiba, Masulog and Pula), La Castellana (Biaknabato, Cabagnaan, Mansalanao and Sag-Ang), La Carlota City (Ara-al, and Yubo), Bago City (Ilijan and Mailum), and San Carlos City with a combined population count of 76,656. A massive eruption may directly affect a total of 528,838 persons covering all barangays of the said one (1) municipality and four (4) cities.

Its last eruption was reported on 20 December 2017 characterized by small volcanic earthquakes with moderate emissions of white steam-laden plumes that rose to 400 meters from the summit; and,

Mount Kanlaon spans the provinces of Negros Occidental (Western Visayas) and Negros Oriental (Central Visayas), and is approximately 30 kilometers southeast of Bacolod City, the capital and most populous city of the former province in Region VI. It ranks 27th on the country’s highest peaks and 42nd on an island in the world;

A stratovolcano (conical volcano built-up by many layers of hardened lava and tephra);

II. Situation Overview

Kanlaon Volcano is at Alert Level 1, which means that it is at low-level unrest;

A total of forty-one (41) volcanic earthquakes around the summit area were recorded since 5 AM of June 30, 2022, by the Kanlaon Volcano Network (KVN). These included seven (7) very shallow tornillo signals that could be associated with volcanic gas movement along with the fractures within the upper volcanic slopes;

Ground deformation data from continuous Global Positioning System (GPS) measurements indicate short-term slight inflation of the lower and mid slopes since January 2022, consistent with continuous electronic tilt recording of inflation of southeastern flanks since mid of March 2022;

The increased seismic activity and short-term ground deformation are likely caused by shallow hydrothermal processes beneath the edifice that could generate phreatic or steam-driven eruptions from the summit crater;

The local government units (LGUs) and the public are strongly reminded that entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) is strictly prohibited due to the further possibilities of sudden and hazardous steam-driven or phreatic eruptions;

Civil aviation authorities must also advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit as ejecta from any sudden phreatic eruption can be hazardous to aircraft; and,