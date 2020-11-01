DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #3 on Typhoon “Rolly” as of 31 October 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

Issued at 05:00 pm, 31 October 2020, TYPHOON "ROLLY" CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN ITS STRENGTH AS IT MOVES TOWARDS BICOL REGION.

Track: On the forecast track, the center of the eye of the typhoon is forecast to pass over Catanduanes - mainland Camarines Provinces area tomorrow morning, and over mainland Quezon tomorrow afternoon. Violent winds and intense rainfall associated with the inner rainband-eyewall region will be experienced over Catanduanes, Camarines Provinces tomorrow early morning through afternoon and over Quezon tomorrow afternoon through evening. After crossing the Southern Luzon - Metro Manila area, the center of "ROLLY" is forecast to exit the mainland Luzon landmass on Monday early morning.

Intensity: "ROLLY" is likely to remain a typhoon category (185-205 km/h) by the time it makes landfall. While traversing over Luzon, "ROLLY" is forecast to weaken considerably and emerge as a severe tropical storm or minimal typhoon over the West Philippine Sea.

Rainfall: Today, the outer rainbands of "ROLLY" will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas. Beginning tomorrow early morning, the passage of Typhoon "ROLLY" will bring heavy to intense rains over Metro Manila, Bicol Region, CALABARZON, Aurora, Bulacan, Zambales, Bataan, Marinduque, Romblon, Occidental Mindoro, and Oriental Mindoro. Moderate to heavy rains with at times intense rains (especially the eastern sections of Northern and Central Luzon) will be experienced over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, and the rest of Central Luzon. Flooding (including flash floods), rain-induced landslides, and sediment-laden streamflows (i.e. lahar) may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards. PAGASA Regional Services Divisions may issue local thunderstorm/rainfall advisories and heavy rainfall warnings as appropriate.

Strong winds: Destructive typhoon-force winds will be experienced in areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) #3, damaging gale- to storm-force winds in areas under TCWS #2, and strong breeze to near gale conditions in areas under TCWS #1. Based on the intensity forecast, the highest possible wind signal to be raised will be TCWS #4 (for very destructive typhoon-force winds). Potential impacts of the wind conditions to structures and vegetation under each wind signal are detailed in the TCWS section of this bulletin. Elsewhere, strong breeze to near gale conditions due to the northeasterlies will be experienced over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and the coastal and mountainous areas of Cagayan and Isabela (that are not under TCWS #1).