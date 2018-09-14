DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #3 on Typhoon “OMPONG” [I.N. MANGKHUT] as of 14 September 2018, 2AM

Situation Overview

Issued at 11:00 AM today, Typhoon "OMPONG" has slightly slowed down as it continues to move westward over the Philippine Sea.

The typhoon continues to threaten Northern Luzon.

Occasional rains and gusty winds will be experienced over the areas under TCWS #1.

TY "OMPONG" is expected to make landfall in the northern Cagayan on Saturday morning (September 15).

Fisherfolks and those with small seacrafts are advised not to venture out over the seaboards of areas under TCWS #1, the northern seaboard of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Visayas and of Mindanao.

Predictive Analytics for Humanitarian Response

Based on the GSM and WRF data of PAGASA initialized on 12 September 2018, 2PM, the DSWD Predictive Analytics for Humanitarian Response results show 1,113,554 families (see Figure 1) exposed to high susceptibility of flooding and rain-induced landslide in the next 72 hours; of which, 200,370 families are poor (see Figure 2).

Status of Prepositioned Resources: Stockpile and Standby Funds

The DSWD Central Office (CO), Field Offices (FOs), and National Resource Operations Center (NROC) have stockpiles and standby funds amounting to ₱1,670,018,959.65 with breakdown as follows:

a. Standby Funds

A total of ₱842,120,647.00 standby funds in the CO and FOs. Of the said amount, ₱797,542,918.00 is the available Quick Response Fund in the CO.

b. Stockpiles

A total of 351,152 Family Food Packs (FFPs) amounting to ₱117,072,757.65 and available Food and Non-food Items (FNIs) amounting to ₱710,825,555.00.