DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #3 on Typhoon “Karding” as of 25 September 2022, 6AM

Situation Overview

Issued on 25 September 2022 at 5 AM, “KARDING” further intensifies while moving west southwestward.

Heavy Rainfall:

This early morning through early afternoon: Moderate to heavy rains over Isabela, Polillo Islands, Catanduanes,

Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Isabela. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over mainland Cagayan,

Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, and the rest of Bicol Region.

This early afternoon through tomorrow early morning: Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Aurora, Rizal, and the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Benguet, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Pangasinan, Cavite, Laguna, the central portion of Quezon, and Camarines Norte. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, and the rest of CALABARZON and Bicol Region.

Tomorrow early morning through early afternoon: Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, and Bulacan. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Cavite, Occidental Mindoro, and the rest of Central Luzon. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Oriental Mindoro, and the rest of CALABARZON.

Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides are expected, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall.