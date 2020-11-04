DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #3 on Tropical Storm “Siony” as of 04 November 2020, 6AM

Situation Overview

Issued at 11:00 pm, 03 November 2020, "SIONY" MAINTAINS ITS STRENGTH WHILE OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA EAST OF EXTREME NORTHERN LUZON.

Track: "SIONY" is forecast to move slowly in an apparent looping manner or remain almost stationary in the next 24 hours.

Afterwards, the tropical storm will move generally westward or westnorthwestward towards the Luzon Strait and Extreme Northern Luzon. This will bring the center of "SIONY" over or very close to the Batanes and Babuyan Island between Thursday evening and Friday morning. As such, a landfall scenario over these localities remains likely. On the forecast track, "SIONY" will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday afternoon or evening.

Intensity: "SIONY" is forecast to intensify into severe tropical storm in the next 24 to 36 hours and reach its peak intensity of 100-110 km/h on Thursday prior to its landfall or close approach over Extreme Northern Luzon. However, intensification into typhoon category is not ruled out at this time.

At 10:00 PM today, the center of Tropical Storm "SIONY" was estimated based on all available data at 665 km East of Basco, Batanes (19.9 °N, 128.3 °E)

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulleti