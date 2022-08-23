DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #3 on Severe Tropical Storm “FLORITA” as of 23 August 2022, 6AM

Situation Overview

Issued at 5:00 AM, 23 August 2022, “FLORITA” INTENSIFIES INTO A SEVERE TROPICAL STORM AND IS NOW MOVING NORTH NORTHWESTWARD TOWARDS THE ISABELA-CAGAYAN AREA

Heavy Rainfall:

Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Cagayan, Isabela, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, and Zambales. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over the northern portion of Aurora, Bataan, Tarlac, and the rest of Cagayan Valley. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Camarines Norte, and the rest of Central Luzon.

By tomorrow early morning through afternoon, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Ilocos Region. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Benguet and Abra. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region.

Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and raininduced landslides are expected especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps, and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall.