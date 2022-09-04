DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #21 on the Typhoid Fever Cases in Region VII as of 02 September 2022, 6AM

I. Brief Background on Typhoid Fever

In order to prevent and control the disease, the public is advised to take precautionary measures such as boiling of water for drinking (upon reaching boiling point, extend boiling for two or more minutes) or doing water chlorination; cooking of food well and always use food cover to prevent flies and other insects from contaminating them; washing thoroughly of vegetables and fruits especially those that are eaten raw; avoiding consumption of street vended foods; washing of hands with soap and water after using the toilet and before eating; and keeping the surroundings clean to prevent breeding of flies.

Typhoid fever is an infectious disease caused by Salmonella Typhi Bacteria commonly spread through ingestion of food and water contaminated with human waste. Its common signs and symptoms include sustained high fever, headache, malaise (weakness), anorexia (loss of appetite), and diarrhea or constipation and abdominal discomfort.

Source: https://doh.gov.ph/node/286

II. Situation Overview

On 28 May 2022, a rising in typhoid fever cases were reported in the Municipality of Barili, Cebu in Region VII.

Typhoid fever cases reported in Barili, Cebu are still considered suspected cases as patients are subject for further laboratory test to confirm the bacterial infection.

Children aged one (1) to ten (10) years old were the most affected.

Additional Health Care Workers were deployed in order to check the cause of the typhoid cases in Barili, Cebu as well as the additional equipment needed for the district hospital and infirmary.

Aqua Tabs will be delivered to treat the Barili’s water resources, initially believed as the primary cause behind the spread of typhoid fever in at least five (5) barangays in the said municipality. Initial findings conducted by the Municipal Health Office was poor sanitation as the likely cause.

The Cebu Provincial Government distributed antibiotics, additional typhoid test kits, and chlorine granules as initial response.

The DOH Region VII delivered test kits, rectal swab kits, and typhoid rapid diagnostic test (RDT) kits to help the Barili Municipal Government respond to the rising cases and for further diagnosis of admitted patients suspected to have the disease.

As of 31 August 2022, there are 1, 045 recorded cases in Central Visayas – the cases are classified as either suspect, probable or confirmed. At least 81% or 848 of the total cases recorded in the Region are probable cases, 17% or 174 are suspected cases, and the remaining 2% or 23 are confirmed cases.