DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #2 on Typhoon "TISOY" as of 29 November 2019, 6PM

Situation Overview

The center of Typhoon "KAMMURI" was estimated based on all available data at 1,430 km East of Visayas (Outside PAR) (11.9°N,138.8°E). "KAMMURI" intensifies into a Typhoon as it slows down while moving west-northwestward. "KAMMURI" is forecast to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) between Saturday evening (30 November) and Sunday (01 December) morning and will be named "TISOY" as the 20th Philippine tropical cyclone for 2019. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal #1 may be raised over the eastern portion of Bicol Region-Eastern Visayas area on Sunday. Disruption of maritime travel may be experienced in these areas. Steady intensification is likely throughout the forecast period. The outer rainbands of "KAMMURI" may bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas on Monday (02 December).

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin