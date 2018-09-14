14 Sep 2018

DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #2 on Typhoon “OMPONG” [I.N. MANGKHUT] as of 13 September 2018, 3PM

Situation Overview

Issued at 11:00 AM today, Typhoon "OMPONG" has slightly slowed down as it continues to move westward over the Philippine Sea.

  • The typhoon continues to threaten Northern Luzon.

  • Occasional rains and gusty winds will be experienced over the areas under TCWS #1.

  • TY "OMPONG" is expected to make landfall in the northern Cagayan on Saturday morning (September 15).

  • Fisherfolks and those with small seacrafts are advised not to venture out over the seaboards of areas under TCWS #1, the northern seaboard of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Visayas and of Mindanao.

Status of Prepositioned Resources: Stockpile and Standby Funds

The DSWD Central Office (CO), Field Offices (FOs), and National Resource Operations Center (NROC) have stockpiles and standby funds amounting to ₱1,670,018,959.65 with breakdown as follows:

a. Standby Funds

A total of ₱842,120,647.00 standby funds in the CO and FOs. Of the said amount, ₱797,542,918.00 is the available Quick Response Fund in the CO.

b. Stockpiles

A total of 351,152 Family Food Packs (FFPs) amounting to ₱117,072,757.65 and available Food and Non-food Items (FNIs) amounting to ₱710,825,555.00.

