DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #2 on Typhoon “Bising” as of 17 April 2021, 6PM

Situation Overview

Issued at 5:00 PM, 17 April 2021, TYPHOON "BISING" SLIGHTLY ACCELERATES AND INTENSIFIES AS IT MOVES WEST-NORTHWESTWARD OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA.

Hazards affecting land areas

Heavy Rainfall:

Tomorrow (18 April), the rainbands of Typhoon “BISING” will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, and the southern portion of Quezon.

By Monday (19 April), moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Northern Samar, Bicol Region, and the southern portion of Quezon.

Under these conditions, flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides may occur especially in areas identified in hazard maps as highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

Severe Winds:

Tropical cyclone winds of at least strong breeze to near gale in strength extend outward up to 400 km from the center of the typhoon. Gale-force winds extend outward up to 300 km from the center of the typhoon. Destructive typhoon-force winds extend outward up to 90 km from the center of the typhoon.

Hazards affecting coastal waters

In the next 24 hours, rough to high seas (3.0 to 10.0 m) will be experienced over the eastern seaboards of Luzon and areas where TCWS is in effect while rough to very rough seas (2.8 to 4.5 m) over the remaining seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Mindanao (that are not under TCWS). Sea travel is risky for all types of seacrafts over these waters, especially those under TCWS.

Track and Intensity Outlook

Typhoon “BISING” will move northwestward over the Philippine Sea until tomorrow afternoon. Afterwards, the typhoon will slow down and move generally northward until Tuesday (20 April) afternoon before moving generally northward or north-northwestward over the Philippine Sea east of Northern and Central Luzon.

Considering the uncertainty in the track forecast of typhoon "BISING", a westward shift in the current forecast track may result in potentially significant impacts over the eastern portions of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

"BISING" is forecast to further intensify and reach its peak intensity (up to 205 km/h) tomorrow.

At 10:00 AM today, the center of the eye of Typhoon “BISING” was located based on all available data at 645 km East of Maasin City, Southern leyte or 545 km East of Guiuan, Eastern Samar (10.8 °N, 130.7 °E)