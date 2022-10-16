DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #2 on Tropical Storm “Neneng” as of 15 October 2022, 6PM

Situation Overview

Issued at 15 October 2022 on 5 PM, “NENENG” INTENSIFIES INTO A TROPICAL STORM WHILE IT ACCELERATES WESTWARD OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA EAST OF EXTREME NORTHERN LUZON

Hazards affecting Land Areas

Heavy Rainfall:

Until tonight: Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Batanes and Cagayan including Babuyan Islands.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, and Ilocos Norte. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over the northern portion of Isabela and the rest of Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region.

Tomorrow: Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Batanes, the northern portion of mainland Cagayan, Babuyan Islands, and Ilocos Norte. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Ilocos Sur, and the rest of mainland Cagayan. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over the northern portion of Isabela and the rest of Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region.

Under these conditions, scattered flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall.

Severe Winds:

During the passage of NENENG, winds may reach gale-force in strength within any of the areas where Wind Signal no.2 is hoisted. Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale strength) will be experienced within any of the areas where Wind Signal No. 1 is currently in effect. The convergence between the circulation of NENENG and southwesterly winds may bring occasional gusts reaching strong breeze to near gale strength over Southern Luzon and Visayas, especially in coastal and mountainous/upland localities of these areas.

Hazards affecting Coastal Waters

Under the influence of the surge of northeasterly surface wind flow, a marine gale warning remains in effect over the seaboards of Northern Luzon. For more information, refer to Gale Warning #13 issued at 5:00 PM today.

The aforementioned surge and the approaching tropical cyclone may also bring moderate to rough seas (2.0 to 3.5 m) over the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon. These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions.

Track and Intensity Outlook

Tropical Storm NENENG is forecast to continue moving westward towards Luzon Strait through tomorrow early morning before turning west northwestward for the rest of the day. On the forecast track, the center of NENENG may pass very close or make landfall in the vicinity of Babuyan Islands or Batanes tomorrow morning, then exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday as it begins turning generally southwestward in response to an arriving northeasterly surge.

NENENG intensified into a tropical storm at 2:00 PM today. This tropical cyclone may reach severe tropical storm category while moving in the vicinity of Babuyan Islands-Batanes area.

Furthermore, this tropical cyclone may further intensify into a typhoon on Tuesday.

The center of Tropical Storm “NENENG” was estimated based on all available data at 255 km East Southeast of Calayan, Cagayan or 230 km East of Aparri, Cagayan (18.6 °N, 123.8 °E).

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin