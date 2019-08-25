DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #2 on Tropical Storm "INENG" as of 24 August 2019, 4PM
Situation Overview
On 20 August 2019, Low pressure area East of Virac, Catanduanes has developed into a Tropical Depression and was named “Ineng”. It has generally moved northwestward. “Ineng” has intensified into a severe Tropical Storm on 23 August 2019 and is now making close approach to Batanes Area.
Source: bagong. pagasa.dost.gov.ph Severe Weather Bulletin
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 35 families or 103 persons were affected by the effects of Tropical Storm Ineng in 4 barangays in Region II (see Table 1).