25 Aug 2019

DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #2 on Tropical Storm "INENG" as of 24 August 2019, 4PM

from Government of the Philippines
Situation Overview

On 20 August 2019, Low pressure area East of Virac, Catanduanes has developed into a Tropical Depression and was named “Ineng”. It has generally moved northwestward. “Ineng” has intensified into a severe Tropical Storm on 23 August 2019 and is now making close approach to Batanes Area.

Source: bagong. pagasa.dost.gov.ph Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 35 families or 103 persons were affected by the effects of Tropical Storm Ineng in 4 barangays in Region II (see Table 1).

