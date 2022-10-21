DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #2 on Tropical Depression “Obet” as of 20 October 2022, 6PM

Situation Overview
Issued on 20 October 2022 at 5 PM, TROPICAL DEPRESSION “OBET” CONTINUES TO MOVE WESTWARD WHILE MAINTAINING ITS STRENGTH.
Hazards affecting Land Areas
Heavy Rainfall:
-
Tomorrow early morning through Saturday morning: Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains possible over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Apayao, and the northern portions of Ilocos Norte and mainland Cagayan. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over the northern portion of Ilocos Sur, Abra,
Kalinga, and the rest of Ilocos Norte and mainland Cagayan.
-
Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall.
-
Prior to the arrival of tropical cyclone rainfall, the shear line may bring at times heavy rains over Cagayan and Isabela in the next 24 hours. For more information, refer to Weather Advisory No. 4 issued at 11:00 AM today and the 24-Hour Public Weather Forecast issued at 4:00 PM today.
Severe Winds:
-
Throughout the passage of OBET, strong winds (strong breeze to near gale strength) may be experienced within any of the areas where Wind Signal No. 1 is hoisted. Furthermore, the highest possible wind signal that may be hoisted during the passage of OBET is Wind Signal No. 2.
-
Prior to onset of tropical cyclone winds, prevailing northeasterly surface windflow will continue to bring strong to gale-force winds over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern portions of mainland Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte in the next 24 hours.
Hazards affecting Coastal Waters
-
Under the influence of the surge of northeasterly surface wind flow, a marine gale warning remains in effect over the seaboards of Northern Luzon. For more information, refer to Gale Warning #23 issued at 5:00 PM today.
-
In the next 24 hours, the combined effects of the surge of northeasterly surface wind flow and the approaching tropical cyclone may also bring moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of Central Luzon (1.5 to 3.5 m) and the western and eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon (1.2 to 3.0 m). These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions.
Track and Intensity Outlook
-
Tropical Depression OBET is forecast to track west southwestward until tonight or tomorrow early morning while accelerating before turning westward towards Luzon Strait. On the track forecast, the center of OBET may traverse the Babuyan Islands-Batanes area between tomorrow evening and Saturday morning. This tropical cyclone is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday evening or Sunday morning.
-
OBET is forecast to gradually intensify and may reach tropical storm category by tomorrow evening or on Saturday early morning (i.e., during its passage over Extreme Northern Luzon). Further intensification is likely once OBET reaches the West Philippine Sea.
The center of Tropical Depression “OBET” was estimated based on all available data at 650 km East of Basco, Batanes (20.7 °N, 128.2 °E ) moving Westward at 15 km/h with a maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.
Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin