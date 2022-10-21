DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #2 on Tropical Depression “Obet” as of 20 October 2022, 6PM

Under the influence of the surge of northeasterly surface wind flow, a marine gale warning remains in effect over the seaboards of Northern Luzon. For more information, refer to Gale Warning #23 issued at 5:00 PM today.

In the next 24 hours, the combined effects of the surge of northeasterly surface wind flow and the approaching tropical cyclone may also bring moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of Central Luzon (1.5 to 3.5 m) and the western and eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon (1.2 to 3.0 m). These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions.