DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #2 on Tropical Depression “FLORITA” as of 22 August 2022, 6PM

Situation Overview

Issued at 5:00 PM, 22 August 2022, FLORITA MAINTAINS ITS STRENGTH AS IT CONTINUES TO MOVE WESTWARD OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA EAST OF AURORA.

Heavy Rainfall:

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Quezon including Polillo Islands. Moderate to heavy rains over Ilocos Region, Apayao, and Cagayan. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Central Luzon, Batanes, Isabela, Mindoro Provinces, Romblon, Marinduque, Metro Manila, and the rest of CALABARZON, and Bicol Region.

By Tomorrow, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Cagayan, Isabela, Batanes, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos Region. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Aurora, Zambales, and Bataan. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over the rest of Cagayan Valley and the rest of Central Luzon.

In the next 24 hours, the Southwest Monsoon will bring monsoon rains over Southern Luzon and Western Visayas. For more information, refer to the Weather Advisory #2 issued at 11:00 AM today and 24-Hour Public Weather Forecast issued at 4:00 PM today.