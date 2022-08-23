DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #2 on Tropical Depression “FLORITA” as of 22 August 2022, 6PM

Situation Overview
Issued at 5:00 PM, 22 August 2022, FLORITA MAINTAINS ITS STRENGTH AS IT CONTINUES TO MOVE WESTWARD OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA EAST OF AURORA.
Heavy Rainfall:
Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Quezon including Polillo Islands. Moderate to heavy rains over Ilocos Region, Apayao, and Cagayan. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Central Luzon, Batanes, Isabela, Mindoro Provinces, Romblon, Marinduque, Metro Manila, and the rest of CALABARZON, and Bicol Region.
By Tomorrow, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Cagayan, Isabela, Batanes, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos Region. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Aurora, Zambales, and Bataan. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over the rest of Cagayan Valley and the rest of Central Luzon.
In the next 24 hours, the Southwest Monsoon will bring monsoon rains over Southern Luzon and Western Visayas. For more information, refer to the Weather Advisory #2 issued at 11:00 AM today and 24-Hour Public Weather Forecast issued at 4:00 PM today.
Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and raininduced landslides are expected especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps, and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall.
Severe Winds:
Winds may reach gale-force in strength in any of the areas where Wind Signal no. 2 is hoisted throughout the passage of Tropical Storm “FLORITA”.
Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale strength) will be experienced within any of the areas where Wind Signal no. 1 is currently in effect.
In the next 24 hours, gusts reaching strong breeze to near gale strength may be experienced (especially in the coastal and mountainous areas) over Bicol Region,
Batangas, Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, Northern Samar, Antique, and Aklan as FLORITA begins to enhance the prevailing Southwest Monsoon.
Areas where Wind Signals are hoisted will be expanded in succeeding bulletins, while the hoisted wind signals in some localities of the country will likely be upgraded as “FLORITA” moves closer. Based on the track and intensity forecast, the highest possible wind signal that may be hoisted throughout the passage is TCWS #3.
Hazards affecting Coastal Waters:
Under the influence of Tropical Storm “FLORITA” and the prevailing Southwest Monsoon, Gale Warning remains in effect over the northern, eastern, and southern seaboards of Luzon and western seaboard of Visayas. For more information, refer to Gale Warning #2 issued at 5:00 PM today.
In the next 24 hours, the tropical storm will bring moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 2.8 m) over the western seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao. These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions.
Track and Intensity Outlook:
The center of the eye was estimated based on all available data 155 km East of Casiguran, Aurora (16.2 °N, 123.6 °E) and is moving Westward at 15 km/h with a maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 90 km/h
Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin