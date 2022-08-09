DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #2 on the Taal Volcano Activity as of 10 August 2022, 6AM

I. Situation Overview

Taal Volcano is at Alert Level 1, which means that it is at low-level unrest1 ;

Alert Level 1 indicates Abnormal parameters: moderate level of seismic activity with some felt events; main Crater Lake gas (diffuse CO2) emission >1,000 tonnes/day, slight increases in fumarole and/or main Crater Lake temperatures and acidity; slight and/or localized inflationary ground deformation changes in Taal Volcano Island (TVI).

Hydrothermal or tectonic activity beneath the volcano may be occurring; steamdriven, gas or hydrothermal explosions can occur without warning.

The Local Government Units (LGUs) and the public are strongly reminded that entry into the Taal Volcano Island (Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ), especially the Main Crater and Daang Kastila fissures, as well as the occupancy and boating on Taal Lake and the flying of any aircraft close to the Taal Volcano must not be allowed.