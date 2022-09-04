DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #2 on Super Typhoon Henry as of 02 September 2022, 6PM

Situation Overview
Issued at 5:00 PM, 02 September 2022, “HENRY” CONTINUES TO WEAKEN WHILE MOVING NORTHWESTWARD OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA EAST NORTHEAST OF BATANES
Heavy Rainfall:
-
Tonight: Moderate to heavy rains likely over Ilocos Norte, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and Abra. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over Cagayan and the rest of Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region
-
By tomorrow, moderate to heavy rains possible over Batanes. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over Babuyan Islands.
-
Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flooding (including flash floods) and raininduced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps, and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall.
-
In the next 24 hours, the Southwest Monsoon will bring rains over Isabela, western portion of Central Luzon, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region. For more information, refer to Weather Advisory #1 issued at 11:00 AM today and the 24-Hour Public Weather Forecast issued at 4:00 PM today.
Severe Winds:
-
Winds may reach gale-force strength in any areas where Wind Signal no. 2 is hoisted while strong winds (strong breeze to near gale strength) will be experienced within any of the areas where Wind Signal no. 1 is currently in effect.
-
In the next 24 hours, occasional gust may also be experienced (especially in the coastal and mountainous areas) over Metro Manila, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, and the remaining localities in the mainland Cagayan that are not under the Wind Signal.
Hazards affecting Coastal Waters:
-
Under the influence of Super Typhoon HENRY, a Gale Warning is in effect for the seaboards of Northern Luzon and eastern seaboard of Central Luzon. For more information, refer to Gale Warning #5 issued at 5:00 PM today.
-
In the next 24 hours, HENRY may bring moderate to rough seas over the eastern seaboard of Southern Luzon (1.2 to 3.0 m). These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions.
Track and Intensity Outlook:
-
Typhoon HENRY will continue moving slowly northwestward or north northwestward today through tomorrow early morning before it gradually accelerates northward beginning tomorrow. On the forecast track, HENRY may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow evening or Sunday morning.
-
This typhoon is forecast to weaken further in the next 12 hours. As HENRY begins to accelerate northward, a short period of intensification may take place by tomorrow morning through Sunday.
The center of the eye of Typhoon “HENRY” was estimated based on all available data at 350 km East Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes (22.1 °N, 124.9 °E) moving Northwestward at 10 km/h with a maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 190 km/h.
Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin