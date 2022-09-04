DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #2 on Super Typhoon Henry as of 02 September 2022, 6PM

Situation Overview

Issued at 5:00 PM, 02 September 2022, “HENRY” CONTINUES TO WEAKEN WHILE MOVING NORTHWESTWARD OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA EAST NORTHEAST OF BATANES

Heavy Rainfall:

Tonight: Moderate to heavy rains likely over Ilocos Norte, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and Abra. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over Cagayan and the rest of Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region

By tomorrow, moderate to heavy rains possible over Batanes. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over Babuyan Islands.

Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flooding (including flash floods) and raininduced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps, and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall.