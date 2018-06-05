DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #2 on the Low Pressure Areas (June 2018) as of 5 June 2018, 9AM

Weather Bulletin

As of 3:00 am today, June 5, 2018, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) embedded in the Intertropical Convergence Zone(ITCZ) was estimated, based on all available data, at 795 km East of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte (10.0 ºN, 132.7 ºE).

Source: DOST-PAGASA Daily Weather Forecast

Predictive Analytics for Humanitarian Response

Based on the GSM and WRF data of PAGASA initialized on 05 June 2018, 2AM, the DSWD Predictive Analytics for Humanitarian Response results show 188,334 persons (see Figure 1) are exposed to high susceptibility of flooding and rain-induced landslide in the next 72 hours; of which, 11,532 families are poor(see Figure 2).

Status of Prepositioned Resources: Stockpile and Standby Funds

The DSWD Central Office (CO), Field Offices (FOs), and National Resource Operations Center (NROC) have stockpiles and standby funds amounting to ₱1,155,738,750.94 with breakdown as follows:

a. Standby Funds

A total of **₱207,223,921.85 **standby funds in the CO and FOs. Of the said amount,

₱165,181,069.00 is the available Quick Response Fund in the CO.

b. Stockpiles

A total of 447,900 Family Food Packs (FFPs) amounting to ₱155,990,976.28 and available Food and Non-food Items (FNIs) amounting to ₱792,523,852.81.