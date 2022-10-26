DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #2 on the Low Pressure Area (LPA) as of 25 October 2022, 6PM

Situation Overview

Issued on 25 October 2022 at 10 AM, the Low-Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 820 KM east of Eastern Visayas (10.3°n, 133.7°e). This weather disturbance may develop into a Tropical Depression within 72 hours. Hazards affecting land areas in the next 24 hours, the effect of shearline and Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Aurora, Quezon, and Eastern Visayas. Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, the rest of Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Rizal, Laguna, Central Visayas, Caraga, and Northern Mindanao. Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps and in areas with significant antecedent rainfall. The public and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Daily Weather Bulletin