DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #19 on Tropical Depression “USMAN” as of 13 January 2019, 4PM
SUMMARY
Tropical Depression “USMAN” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 25 December 2018. It has made landfall in the vicinity of Borongan, Eastern Samar and has weakened into a Low Pressure Area (LPA) on 29 December 2018.
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 220,326 families or 925,636 persons were affected in 1,271 barangays, 136 cities/municipalities, and 14 provinces in Regions V, VIII, CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA (see Table 1; Annex A for details).